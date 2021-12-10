Alice Cooper, Buckcherry coming to Bismarck Event Center

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Alice Cooper is coming to the Bismarck Event Center, with special guest Buckcherry.

The show is scheduled for Wednesday, April 6, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. this Friday. They range in price from $41.50 to $131.50.

Cooper is considered the godfather of theatrical shock rock. He has released numerous albums beginning in the 1970s and is known for songs such as "School's Out" and "Poison."

The hard rock band Buckcherry is known for hits including "Sorry," "Everything" and "All Night Long."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0