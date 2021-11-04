110521 Ent. Brfs

Sawyer Brown to perform at Prairie Knights

Sawyer Brown is scheduled to perform at Prairie Knights Casino and Resort near Fort Yates next month.

The concert on Saturday, Dec. 11, begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Pavilion event center.

Sawyer Brown has been together since the 1980s, producing more than 50 chart-topping singles including “Step That Step,” “Some Girls Do” and “Thank God for You.”

Tickets are $40. They’re sold through prairieknights.com and at the casino.

BSC Theatre opens season with ‘Silent Sky’

Bismarck State College Theatre opened its season this week with a historical, biographical drama “Silent Sky.”

It tells the true story of Henrietta Leavitt, a pioneering scientist in an age when women couldn’t vote. The performance directed by BSC Professor Emeritus of Theatre Dan Rogers began Thursday and continues through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Sidney J. Lee Auditorium on the BSC campus.

Reserved seat tickets can be purchased in advance online at bsctheatre.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the door. Questions about the production can be directed to bsc.theatre@bismarckstate.edu.

Chamber Orchestra to present West Indies music

The Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra ensembles on Sunday will present “Caribbean Connections” with guests the University of Mary Steel Band and Director Lucas Bernier.

The concert includes music of the West Indies and in particular the calypso and soca of Trinidad, birthplace of the steel pan. The Chamber Orchestra and String Quartet will feature music of Jamaican composer Peter Ashbourne and Cuban composers Ernesto Lecuona and Manuel Saumell. “Crowdambo” by Jeremy Cohen of violinjazz uses a variety of string effects by all the players.

The 3 p.m. performance is at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 801 E. Denver Ave. in Bismarck. Tickets are available at the door: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students and $5 for children ages 15 and under (one child admitted free with paying adult). For more information, go to www.mvco.net.

Bismarck gallery hosts New York artist

Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is hosting “Returning Home,” an exhibit by Tarryl Gabel, of Hudson Valley, New York, through Nov. 27.

Member artist Heather Adam is on display in the small gallery.

Gabel was born and raised on a cattle ranch on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota. She prefers to paint plein air but also paints still life, wildlife and Western-themed paintings when she can’t be outdoors.

The focus for Adam, who was born and raised in Minot, is colored pencils.

The opening reception is 5-7 p.m. Friday at 422 E. Front Ave. in Bismarck. It’s free and open to the public.

Heritage Center to host Fargo ceramic artist

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck will host a presentation and conversation with Fargo ceramic artist Brad Bachmeier on Sunday.

“Ancient Earth: Humans and Clay” at 2 p.m. is free and open to the public. Bachmeier will discuss the main themes of the State Museum exhibit “Ancient Earth: Ceramic Endeavors by Brad Bachmeier.”

Bachmeier is an award-winning professor of art education at Minnesota State University Moorhead. The program featuring him is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota’s Sensational Sundays series. For more information, go to history.nd.gov/events.

Chorus invites singers for Christmas show

River Rhapsody Sweet Adeline Chorus invites women who like to sing to join them for their annual Christmas show.

Weekly rehearsals will be held every Monday in November, beginning with this coming Monday, from 7-8 p.m in the Wells Fargo Bank Building at 1050 E. Interstate Ave. in Bismarck. The show is scheduled Sunday, Dec. 5.

For more information, call Byrdi at 701-425-4840 or Bonnie at 701-202-1369.

Century High School to perform ‘Annie’

The Century High School Theatre Department will present three performances of “Annie” later this month.

The musical will be performed in the CHS Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-20.

Tickets are available at the door; $10 for adults, and $5 for students and seniors.

Central Dakota Children’s Choir to perform

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir will cap a weeklong fundraiser with performances at Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck from 1-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The choir is celebrating its 24th anniversary this year. It has grown from one choir of 65 students to five choirs and a pre-choir with more than 200 children in grades 2-12 from 33 public, private and home schools.

“More than 2,400 children have participated in our program since we began in 1998,” Executive Director Tammy Rector said.

For more information including details on the Nov. 21 concerts, go to aboutcdcc.org or call the choir office at 701-258-6516.

Magical Medora Christmas coming to Bismarck

The Magical Medora Christmas tour is coming to Bismarck for three shows Dec. 21-23.

The family oriented travelling holiday show features eight past and present performers from the Medora Musical. It’s in its fifth year performing in the Dakotas, Montana and Minnesota. This year there will be 30 shows in 22 communities.

The shows at the Bismarck High School Auditorium will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, and at 4 p.m. Dec. 23. Tickets and other information are available at www.medora.com. Tickets are $39 plus taxes and fees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0