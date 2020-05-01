Pitches for state film grant program to be made online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Film Partnership program will conclude with live online pitches rather than live in front of an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pitches begin at 1 p.m. Central time May 5, according to the state Department of Commerce. Pitches will be made to a panel of judges representing various creative, marketing and community-building areas. One North Dakota filmmaker will be awarded $25,000 to produce three short films to be used in the state's promotional efforts and premiere at the Main Street Summit in October in Bismarck.

The contest invited North Dakota filmmakers to produce a short film eight minutes or less showcasing the heart, soul and vibrancy of communities in the state.

“No one tells the North Dakota story better than North Dakotans,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “The winner will be able to produce a series of short films showcasing the amazing things that make North Dakota a great place to 'Be Legendary.'”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0