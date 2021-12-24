North Dakota Heritage Center to show 'Dakota 38'

The North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum is hosting two free showings of the film "Dakota 38" on Sunday.

Thirty-eight Dakota men were hung on Dec. 26, 1862, on President Abraham Lincoln's order following the U.S.-Dakota War.

The film tells the story of Jim Miller, a Vietnam War veteran and Native American spiritual leader who rode his horse from Lower Brule, South Dakota, to Mankato, Minnesota, to honor those executed there. Descendants of the Dakota 38 learned of Miller's plan and joined him on his journey.

The film will be shown at 11:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

