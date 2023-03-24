Four screenings of the North Dakota film "End of the Rope" are scheduled at Grand Theatres in Bismarck on April 21 and 22, at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A family mysteriously disappears from the town of Schafer and when suspicion lands on a sociopathic farmhand, the community takes justice into its own hands. The film, based on the Charles Bannon case of 1931, was produced by University of Mary Dramatic Arts Chair Daniel Bielinski and shot in Burleigh and McKenzie counties.

The movie was produced by local production companies Canticle Productions and D&N Cinematics.

Tickets ($20) and more information can be found at https://www.endoftheropefilm.com/.