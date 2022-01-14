North Dakota film to be screened in Bismarck

Two screenings of the North Dakota film "A Heart like Water" are scheduled at the Grand Theater in Bismarck on Friday, Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The movie is a frontier survival story set in Dakota Territory in 1887, based on true stories. It was produced by University of Mary Dramatic Arts Chair Daniel Bielinski and shot in North Dakota.

The movie was produced by local production companies Canticle Productions and DN Cinematics. Filming was done at the Logging Camp Ranch near Amidon and at the Black Leg Ranch near McKenzie.

Tickets ($20) and more information can be found at https://www.aheartlikewater.com/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0