Make-A-Wish plans movie fundraiser at the Bowl

Make-A-Wish North Dakota is hosting an Outdoor Family Movie Night at 7 p.m. Thursday at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck.
The feature film will be "The Croods: A New Age." It will be accompanied by an online auction and a raffle.
Tickets are $10, with children 2 and under free. Ticket sales and the online auction can be found at: https://one.bidpal.net/outdoormovie2021/. Proceeds go to Make-A-Wish North Dakota, which grants wishes to children with critical illnesses. Nearly 1,000 wishes have been granted since 1985.
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!