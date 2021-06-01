 Skip to main content
Make-A-Wish plans movie fundraiser at the Bowl
Make-A-Wish North Dakota is hosting an Outdoor Family Movie Night at 7 p.m. Thursday at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck.

The feature film will be "The Croods: A New Age." It will be accompanied by an online auction and a raffle.

Tickets are $10, with children 2 and under free. Ticket sales and the online auction can be found at: https://one.bidpal.net/outdoormovie2021/. Proceeds go to Make-A-Wish North Dakota, which grants wishes to children with critical illnesses. Nearly 1,000 wishes have been granted since 1985.

