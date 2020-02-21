Bismarck filmmaker Sprynczynatyk releases documentary

Bismarck filmmaker Samuel Sprynczynatyk has announced the release of his new documentary, “Kindred Creatures.”
The film shot throughout the Upper Midwest takes viewers inside the growing farm animal sanctuary movement.
“I was researching veganism and found these places that were taking in chickens, cows and pigs, and raising them in the same way I was raising my cats,” Sprynczynatyk said. “I wanted to find out who was doing this and why.”
The feature-length film can be found on iTunes.