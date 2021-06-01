 Skip to main content
Authorities ID Fort Rice man killed in sprayer-minivan crash
Authorities have identified a 71-year-old Fort Rice man who died when the farm sprayer he was driving was rear-ended by a minivan in Morton County.

Kenneth Miller died at the scene 3 miles south of Huff, according to the Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The Dodge Caravan was driven by Robert Stanley, 89, of Mandan. He was taken to a Bismarck hospital with unspecified injuries.

Stanley was cited for driving too close, the patrol reported.

