Motor Magic set in Minot
Motor Magic set in Minot

The North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot will host Motor Magic next week.

The event Sept. 3-5 is billed as the largest motor sports event in the Upper Midwest. It's in its 23rd year.

There will be drag racing and dirt track racing all three days, and go karts on Saturday and Sunday. Also scheduled are a Dakota Cruisers Car Show, a Historic Military Vehicle Display and the Motor Magic Classic Car Auction.

There will be food vendor booths set up throughout the fairgrounds. Admission to the fairgrounds is free, with major events priced separately. For more information, go to www.motormagic.net or call 701-857-7620.

