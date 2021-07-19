Montana duo wins North Dakota Governor’s Walleye Cup a 2nd time

Montana anglers Ken Schmidt and Mark Jones struggled to catch fish the final day of the 2014 North Dakota Governor's Walleye Cup but wound up winning the fishing tournament anyway. They faced no such adversity this year.

Schmidt, of Glasgow, Montana, and Jones, of Billings, Montana, had five fish in the boat on Lake Sakakawea in just a few hours on Saturday morning, "and those were the ones we ended up weighing," Schmidt said.

Teams were allowed to catch eight fish and weigh five each of the two days of fishing, for a two-day total of 10. Schmidt and Jones had come into the second day of the 2021 tournament in sixth place but ended the day atop the leaderboard. With an overall two-day weight of 40.44 pounds -- nearly 8 pounds more than their 2014 total -- they took home the trophy for a second time, along with the $15,000 first prize.

"We found good quality fish in an area," Schmidt said, adding that they had their best luck with leeches for bait, on the east end of Sakakawea. "We knew it was holding not huge fish but really nice fish, in that 23- to 25-inch range, and they were just fat and healthy."