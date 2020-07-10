Missouri River Festival begins Friday at the Bismarck Event Center

{{featured_button_text}}

The carnival is back in town.

The Missouri River Festival sponsored by Civic Arena Promotions starts Friday and runs through July 19 in the Bismarck Event Center's Parking Lot D. Coronavirus precautions will be in place, including daily screening of workers and frequent sanitizing.

There will be more than 15 carnival rides, Midway games and food. Gate admission is $3, with children age 6 and under free. Ride tickets cost extra.

