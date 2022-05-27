Minot State University Summer Theatre stage to be named after alumnus Duhamel

Minot State University has named the MSU Summer Theatre stage after alumnus Josh Duhamel.
The naming is part of the university’s $2.8 million theater renovation project and completion is expected in mid-June before the start of its 57th season.
Duhamel spent three years at Minot State, planning on attending dental school and was a member of the MSU football program, but chose to pursue an acting and modeling career in 1996. He later returned to finish his degree at Minot State. Duhamel was named a Golden Award recipient in 2020.
“I am beyond thrilled to be a part of the new Summer Theatre at Minot State University,” Duhamel said. “This will further promote the arts in Minot and encourage the development of all the tremendous talent in our home state of North Dakota.”
The MSU Summer Theatre Company has released four productions this season. Tickets go on sale Wednesday.
For more information, go to www.minotstateu.edu/theatre/.