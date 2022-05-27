 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minot State University Summer Theatre stage to be named after alumnus Duhamel

  • 0

Minot State University has named the MSU Summer Theatre stage after alumnus Josh Duhamel.

The naming is part of the university’s $2.8 million theater renovation project and completion is expected in mid-June before the start of its 57th season.

Duhamel spent three years at Minot State, planning on attending dental school and was a member of the MSU football program, but chose to pursue an acting and modeling career in 1996. He later returned to finish his degree at Minot State. Duhamel was named a Golden Award recipient in 2020.

“I am beyond thrilled to be a part of the new Summer Theatre at Minot State University,” Duhamel said. “This will further promote the arts in Minot and encourage the development of all the tremendous talent in our home state of North Dakota.”

The MSU Summer Theatre Company has released four productions this season. Tickets go on sale Wednesday.

For more information, go to www.minotstateu.edu/theatre/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'War Pony' brings Pine Ridge Reservation to Cannes

'War Pony' brings Pine Ridge Reservation to Cannes

South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation has often been depicted in film but rarely from the inside. The Cannes Film Festival entry “War Pony,” though, sought to capture daily life on the reservation by relying on the perspectives of its native residents. The film was directed by the actor Riley Keough and her friend, Gina Gammell. They both reside in Los Angeles. But while shooting Andrea Arnold’s “American Honey” across the U.S. heartland seven years ago, Keough formed an unlikely friendship with Franklin Sioux Bob and Bill Reddy, two young Lakota men from Pine Ridge without any previous acting experience.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez wants to marry Ben Affleck ‘sooner rather than later’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News