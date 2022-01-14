Mid-winter Powwow set Sunday at U-Mary

The University of Mary is hosting the second annual Mid-winter Powwow on campus Sunday.

The event is in partnership with United Tribes Technical College and with the support of Bismarck State College. It marks the start of Life and Dignity Week at U-Mary.

The powwow was an annual event at the university in the 1980s and '90s and was revitalized in 2020 after a 30-year hiatus.

This year's event begins with a 10:30 a.m. Mass, followed by a "Powwow 101" introduction in Lumen Vitae University Center’s Founders Hall at 11:30 a.m. The powwow commences with a grand entrance at 1 p.m. in the McDowell Activity Center, with a second grand entrance at 7 p.m. There also will be a traditional frybread and buffalo feed from 5-7 p.m. in the Crow’s Nest Restaurant.

Admission is $5 for the general public, free for those under 5 and over 65, and free for college students with student ID.

For more information, go to umary.edu/powwow.

