Mid-winter Powwow set Jan. 15 at U-Mary

The University of Mary is hosting the third annual Mid-winter Powwow on campus Jan. 15.

The event is in partnership with United Tribes Technical College and marks the start of Life and Dignity Week at U-Mary.

This year's event begins with a 10:30 a.m. Mass, followed by a "Powwow 101" introduction in Lumen Vitae University Center’s Founders Hall at 11:30 a.m. The powwow commences with a grand entrance at 1 p.m. in the McDowell Activity Center, with a second grand entrance at 7 p.m. There also will be a traditional frybread and buffalo feed from 5-7 p.m. in the Crow’s Nest Restaurant.

Admission is $5 for the general public, free for those under 5 and over 65.

For more information, go to umary.edu/powwow.

