Men’s Community Christmas Chorus seeks members

The 2022 Men’s Community Christmas Chorus is inviting male singers to sign up.

Rehearsals begin Monday and continue on Mondays through November and December. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. in the chapel at Touchmark, 1000 W. Century Ave., in Bismarck. One performance is scheduled, on Sunday, Dec. 18, and more are anticipated.

The Christmas Chorus is sponsored and coordinated by the Bismarck Mandan Northern Lights Chorus, a chapter of the international Barbershop Harmony Society. For more information about the Northern Lights Chorus call (701) 595-0173, email nlc@bis.midco.net, or go to its Facebook page or its website at www.nlcbis.com.

