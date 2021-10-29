Men’s Community Christmas Chorus forming again

The Men’s Community Christmas Chorus is forming again this year, after taking 2020 off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone is welcome to join. Rehearsals are on Mondays during November, at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 800 N. 7th St. in Bismarck. A performance is tentatively scheduled on Sunday, Dec. 5, with addition performances anticipated.

The Christmas Chorus is sponsored and coordinated by the Bismarck Mandan Northern Lights Chorus, a chapter of the international Barbershop Harmony Society. For more information, call 701-226-6703, email nlc@bis.midco.net or go to www.nlcbis.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0