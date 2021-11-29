Medora's Cowboy Christmas returns after pandemic hiatus

Medora’s Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas Celebration is returning this year after being a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The Medora Chamber of Commerce produces a Christmas experience every year celebrating the tourist town's Western heritage. The event is in its 25th year.

“After exercising an abundance of precaution and canceling last years’ event, we are excited to produce the most impressive Cowboy Christmas in our event's quarter-century history,” event Chair Ella-Jo Corneil said.

This year's celebration will commence this Friday with a ceremony at the Billings County Veterans Memorial Wall honoring veterans. A local veteran will then be honored at the Medora Community Center. Additional events include a showing of “A Magical Medora Christmas” at the Old Town Hall and a local pub crawl featuring local musicians.

Saturday will feature Outhouse Races at Chimney Park and free snacks during “Eats on the Streets.” There will be an art show, canvas painting, Victorian crafts and games at the Chateau de Mores, cowboy poetry and two showings of “A Magical Medora Christmas.” That night there will be a Christmas feast with live music and dancing at the Community Center, along with a Kiddie Carnival. The night will conclude with a fireworks show.

For a full agenda and event updates, go to www.medoraNDchamber.com or the Medora Chamber Facebook page.

