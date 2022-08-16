 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Medora Musical resuming after COVID-19 outbreak

The Burning Hills Singers with Nate Gilanyi, center left, and Jessica Bradish, center right, lead the gospel segment of the Medora Musical on the stage of the Burning Hills Amphitheatre during a recent performance. Others are, clockwise from top left, Damon Fichter, Taylor Leet, Kevin Korczynski, Jeanna Zenz, Rachael Endrizzi, Ken Quiricone and Aaron Atkinson. For a Medora Musical photo gallery, go to www.bismarcktribune.com.

The Medora Musical is resuming shows after a coronavirus pandemic-related cancellation over the weekend.

The musical called off its Sunday show due to a COVID-19 outbreak among cast and staff. The musical does not run shows on Mondays. Officials on Tuesday posted on social media that shows were resuming that night.

The musical's season concludes Sept. 10. 

Reach Zachary Weiand at 701-250-8244 or zachary.weiand@bismarcktribune.com.

