Medora Musical resuming after COVID-19 outbreak

The Medora Musical is resuming shows after a coronavirus pandemic-related cancellation over the weekend.
The musical called off its Sunday show due to a COVID-19 outbreak among cast and staff. The musical does not run shows on Mondays. Officials on Tuesday posted on social media that shows were resuming that night.
The musical's season concludes Sept. 10.
Reach Zachary Weiand at 701-250-8244 or zachary.weiand@bismarcktribune.com.
