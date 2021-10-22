Medora historic site to host 'Chateau Macabre'

The Chateau de Morès State Historic Site in Medora will host the "Chateau Macabre" Halloween-themed event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m. Mountain time.

Visitors can walk the haunted path through the grounds, stopping along the way to participate in interactive experiences rooted in Victorian Halloween traditions such as divination and magic lanterns. Refreshments, games and crafts will be available before and after tours.

Entry will be timed with tours beginning on the hour and half hour from 5-7 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made by contacting Anna Killian at 701-623-4355 or akillian@nd.gov.

The fee with reservations is $8 for adults, and $3 for children ages 6-15. The fees without reservations are $2 higher. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Tours are limited to 15 people.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0