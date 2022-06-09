 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Medieval Rush mud run set Saturday at Community Bowl

061719-nws-mudrun14.jpg (copy)

Nearing the finish line was cause to celebrate for Nickki Church, front, of the Win or Lose We Booze team during the 2019 Medieval Rush mud run.

 Tom Stromme

The annual Medieval Rush mud run is in Bismarck this weekend.

The popular Middle Ages-themed event is in its 11th year. It moved from New Salem to Bismarck in 2020. It's billed as the largest and longest-running mud run in North Dakota.

It involves hundreds of runners, some in costume, taking on an all-terrain 5K course -- about 3 miles -- filled with pits, areas of mud and numerous obstacles, including adult pedal cars, a warped wall and a rope climb. The event is focused on entertainment rather than on competition, and also offers a kids run for those ages 8-13. There also will be arm wrestling entertainment and a beer garden.

This year's run begins at 9 a.m. at the MDU Resources Community Bowl at Bismarck State College. About 250 participants are expected, according to founder and organizer Tanner Schweitzer. Spectators are welcome.

053119-nws-tanner.jpg (copy)

Tanner Schweitzer

Schweitzer said the event "tests your guts, glory, honor and medievalism! We have over 20 awesome, fantastically fun obstacles, along with seven giant mud pits, for one major muddy blast of a time."

For more information or to buy tickets, go to https://medievalrush.com/. Part of the proceeds to the Dakota Children's Advocacy Center. 

