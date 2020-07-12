Medieval Rush mud run moving to Bismarck this year; city commission to discuss approval Tuesday

“We will be practicing social distancing; we will have hand sanitizer and the like available as well. We will let people roam free around both the locker rooms and the stands, allowing people to social distance,” Schweitzer said. “We’re just going to be aware.”

The race itself will start and finish inside of the Bowl, with racers running both around and inside the stadium before crossing the finish line. Obstacles will range from mud pits to stone throwing to a warped wall. Organizers are working with the city on a temporary license. The matter is to come before the city commission on Tuesday, with an opportunity for public comment.

One of the main messages of organizers and racers alike is that “anyone can do it.”

“Anybody can do this race. If you want to bypass any obstacle, you can,” Schweitzer said. “Our oldest rusher was 69 years old, and it can be a fun and valuable experience for anyone.”

The event also will feature a course for kids ages 8-13.

Registration is down, but organizers expect more signups as the event gets closer.