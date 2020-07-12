Medieval Rush mud run moving to Bismarck this year; city commission to discuss approval Tuesday

The annual Medieval Rush mud run and obstacle course is moving to Bismarck this year, with coronavirus precautions in place.
The Middle Ages-themed event is in its ninth year. It involves hundreds of runners, some in costume, taking on an all-terrain 5K course -- about 3 miles -- filled with pits, areas of mud and numerous obstacles. It's billed as the longest mud run in North Dakota. The event is focused on entertainment rather than on competition, and also offers a kids run.
The race has been held in New Salem the past few years. Organizers this year are moving it to the MDU Resources Community Bowl on the Bismarck State College campus, with obstacles including "Moat of Mud, Castle Walls, Worlds End and Barbed Wire Frenzy." It's set for Saturday, Aug. 1, pending final approval from the city on a temporary license.
“We’re really excited about bringing the race back to Bismarck, where it should be,” organizer Tanner Schwietzer said. “It’s more than just a race; we’re trying to build up that street fair-type atmosphere in the Bowl.”
Some aspects of that atmosphere will include live music from Lunchline, fire jugglers, food trucks, games, and a beer garden provided by the Lodge, along with an after-party at the Lodge.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers are taking steps to ensure that racers and spectators will be able to physically distance, including opening up the bleachers and releasing racers in groups rather than all at once.
“We will be practicing social distancing; we will have hand sanitizer and the like available as well. We will let people roam free around both the locker rooms and the stands, allowing people to social distance,” Schweitzer said. “We’re just going to be aware.”
The race itself will start and finish inside of the Bowl, with racers running both around and inside the stadium before crossing the finish line. Obstacles will range from mud pits to stone throwing to a warped wall. Organizers are working with the city on a temporary license. The matter is to come before the city commission on Tuesday, with an opportunity for public comment.
One of the main messages of organizers and racers alike is that “anyone can do it.”
“Anybody can do this race. If you want to bypass any obstacle, you can,” Schweitzer said. “Our oldest rusher was 69 years old, and it can be a fun and valuable experience for anyone.”
The event also will feature a course for kids ages 8-13.
Registration is down, but organizers expect more signups as the event gets closer.
“It is so much of a rush -- absolutely do it. It does seem like you’re never going to finish, but by the time you finish and you get to talk to all the people who ran with you, it’s so rewarding to yourself,” said Adam Kuntz, a Bismarck resident and rusher for the past five years. “Yes, I did Medieval Rush. Yes, it was an awesome time. Yes, I’ll be back next year.”
For more information or to buy tickets go to medievalrush.com. Part of all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Missouri Slope Area United Way.
