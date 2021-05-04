Mandan's Touch a Truck event returning this spring

The Mandan Progress Organization is bringing back its Touch a Truck event this spring, for curious children and job-seeking teens and adults.

Last year's event was reconfigured to a coloring book activity for children due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, heavy equipment, emergency service vehicles, construction trucks and more will line Main Street again, on Saturday, May 15. Much of the equipment on display will be accompanied by operators who will tell children about the vehicles and help them explore the rigs.

“Touch a Truck was created by a group of MPO members who recognized an opportunity to bring big machines and little kids together,” Board President Layn Mudder said. “Last year we were able to combat a COVID-driven cancellation by creating a coloring book, but nothing beats an up-close encounter with heavy equipment.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Touch a Truck is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 1 ½ hours is a dedicated “Quiet Time” when no horns or sirens will be used, to accommodate children who have noise sensitivities.