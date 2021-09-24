Mandan's OktoberFest celebration canceled

MPO Vice President Kristi Kraft said upgrades to Dykshoorn Park and road construction on Main Street would have meant a scaled-down version of the event that features beer tasting, food, live music and games such as beer stein hoisting.

"We are concentrating on planning for 2022 and also working on the changing logistics/opportunities with the new park and downtown enhancements," Kraft said. "Next year will be a fantastic schedule of downtown Mandan events and grand reopening of our beautiful park, band shell and signature events."