Mandan Progress Organization continuing 'Carpool Cinema' this summer

The Mandan Progress Organization is continuing Carpool Cinema events this summer, after a successful inaugural season last year.
Movies are shown on a large LED screen in a parking lot, and people who buy tickets can pull up in their vehicles to watch. They also can order catering at some shows.
“Carpool Cinema was created in response to COVID-19 as a way to safely gather for a fun event,” MPO Board Vice President Kristi Kraft said. “It was so popular, that we’ve decided to keep it going.”
The three Carpool Cinemas held last summer had a combined attendance of 500 vehicles, with an average of about five people per vehicle, according to MPO Executive Director Dot Frank.
The first movie this year is "American Graffiti" on Saturday, June 5, at the Mandan Brave Center parking lot, at 901 Division St. NW.
“We chose this classic coming-of-age car show to get people excited about Buggies-N-Blues,” Kraft said. “You can watch the movie on June 5 and then see the cars and (disc jockey) Wolfman Jack at Buggies-N-Blues the following weekend.”
Buggies-N-Blues features a car show, parade, live music, food and other entertainment. Last year's 27th annual event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's show is June 12-13.
There are two Carpool Cinema show times on June 5, at 6 p.m. and at 9 p.m. The 6 p.m. event features a dinner add-on option with food from Bennigan’s in Mandan. Both shows include traditional concessions.
Tickets are $10 per car and available through EventBrite and at the MPO's Facebook page and website, www.MandanProgress.org.
Other shows are scheduled Saturday, Aug. 7, in the Brave Center parking lot, and Saturday, Sept. 11, in the Raging Rivers Waterpark parking lot.