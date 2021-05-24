Mandan Progress Organization continuing 'Carpool Cinema' this summer

The Mandan Progress Organization is continuing Carpool Cinema events this summer, after a successful inaugural season last year.

Movies are shown on a large LED screen in a parking lot, and people who buy tickets can pull up in their vehicles to watch. They also can order catering at some shows.

“Carpool Cinema was created in response to COVID-19 as a way to safely gather for a fun event,” MPO Board Vice President Kristi Kraft said. “It was so popular, that we’ve decided to keep it going.”

The three Carpool Cinemas held last summer had a combined attendance of 500 vehicles, with an average of about five people per vehicle, according to MPO Executive Director Dot Frank.

The first movie this year is "American Graffiti" on Saturday, June 5, at the Mandan Brave Center parking lot, at 901 Division St. NW.

“We chose this classic coming-of-age car show to get people excited about Buggies-N-Blues,” Kraft said. “You can watch the movie on June 5 and then see the cars and (disc jockey) Wolfman Jack at Buggies-N-Blues the following weekend.”