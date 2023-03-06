The Bismarck Mandan Stock Car Association is adding a go-kart track and a remote control track at Dacotah Centennial Park in Mandan.

Mandan Parks and Recreation announced it will amend its lease with the association to make way for the $36,000 project. The park district will not incur any expense. The association is responsible for fundraising, development and operations.

The project will be completed in phases, with estimated completion this summer.

For more information go to the "Bisman RC" page on Facebook, email Bismanrc@gmail.com or go to bit.ly/3IJPOqS.