Mandan library event features LGBTQ stories

The Morton Mandan Public Library will host "Breaking Barriers: Harvesting LGBTQ Stories from the Northern Plains: Three Journeys," at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Attendees will learn about a local oral history project focused on stories collected from LGBTQ elders in the region.

The event is funded in part by the Humanities North Dakota nonprofit, an independent state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Registration is recommended, as social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks will be required. Call Morton Mandan Public Library at 701-667-5365 to register.

