Make-A-Wish North Dakota hosting family movie night
Make-A-Wish North Dakota will host an outdoor family movie night fundraiser 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at the MDU Resources Community Bowl to benefit North Dakota wish children.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair to watch "The Croods: A New Age," bid in the online auction and take part in a raffle. 

Tickets are $10 per person, ages 2 and under are free. All proceeds benefit local wish children through Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

To buy tickets or join in the auction, go to northdakota.wish.org

