Magical Medora Christmas coming to Bismarck

The Magical Medora Christmas tour is coming to Bismarck for three shows Dec. 21-23.
The family oriented travelling holiday show features eight past and present performers from the Medora Musical. It's in its fifth year performing in the Dakotas, Montana and Minnesota. This year there will be 30 shows in 22 communities.
The shows at the Bismarck High School Auditorium will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, and at 4 p.m. Dec. 23. Tickets and other information are available at www.medora.com. Tickets are $39 plus taxes and fees.