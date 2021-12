The Magical Medora Christmas tour is coming to Bismarck for three shows next week.

The family oriented traveling holiday show features eight past and present performers from the Medora Musical. It's in its fifth year performing in the Dakotas, Montana and Minnesota.

The shows at the Bismarck High School Auditorium will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and at 4 p.m. Thursday. Tickets and other information are available at www.medora.com. Tickets are $39 plus taxes and fees.

