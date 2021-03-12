 Skip to main content
Lineup announced for Environmental Rights Film Festival

Organizers of the inaugural North Dakota Environmental Rights Film Festival have announced the lineup -- 43 films from 13 countries.

The festival organized by the Human Family nonprofit will take place online April 11-25. It aims to educate and facilitate discussion about environmental rights, animal rights or climate change topics through the work of filmmakers and artists. 

Film categories include documentary features and shorts, narrative features and shorts, and animal and experimental films. The lineup can be found at www.nderff.org. Tickets and passes go on sale Wednesday, March 31.

