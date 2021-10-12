 Skip to main content
Library hosts Patterson Place presentation
Library hosts Patterson Place presentation

The former owner of the historic Patterson Place building in downtown Bismarck will give a presentation on the history of the building at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

The Bismarck Historical Society is sponsoring the event in Meeting Room A. It's open to the public.

Local real estate developer Jim Christianson was instrumental in saving the Patterson Hotel from the wrecking ball in the early 1980s. He's credited with assembling a group of developer-partners who were able to secure federal funding to convert the condemned 1911 structure into 117 apartments for low-income and elderly tenants.

Christianson and his partners sold the landmark building on the corner of Fifth and Main in 2019. The new owner, Schuett Companies, recently completed a multimillion-dollar renovation.

