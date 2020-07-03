Lewis and Clark State Park hosting Christmas in July Event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Christmas in July Event is set next week at Lewis and Clark State Park on Lake Sakakawea.

The event is Monday through the following Sunday. It's sponsored by the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department and The Friends of Lewis and Clark State Park.

The event includes a campsite decorating contest, prizes and a visit by Santa.

“This weeklong event celebrates the traditions put forth by the Friends of Lewis and Clark State Park along with Santa’s help,” Park Manager Katie Ogden said. “Christmas in July events are free to attend and open to the public.”

A $7 daily or $35 annual pass per motorized vehicle is required. Passes can be purchased online at www.parkrec.nd.gov or through Trader’s Bay Visitors Center.

