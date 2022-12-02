 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Let's Dance Studio performing 'Christmas Spectacular at the Belle'

Let’s Dance Studio will kick off the holiday season with sights and sounds of Christmas through dance.

Performances of "Christmas Spectacular at the Belle" are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck.

Dancers ages 24 months to 18 years will be featured as peppermints, presents, sleigh and snow kids, elves, wind-up toys, dolls, bakers, candy, tinsel, mistletoe and more.

Tickets cost $17-$22 at the door. For more information, contact Let’s Dance at 701-222-1052 or Let’s Dance Studio on Facebook.

