 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kittyko performance set at Camp Hancock State Historic Site
0 Comments

Kittyko performance set at Camp Hancock State Historic Site

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Camp Hancock State Historic Site in Bismarck is hosting “Kittyko on the Lawn: Dance Party” from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

Participants can sing and dance with local musician Kittyko, who will sing and play a variety of percussion instruments from around the world.

The event is free and open to all ages. Participants are encouraged to bring percussion instruments including homemade percussion, such as buckets, boxes, pots and pans. Camp Hancock is at 101 E. Main Ave.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How have Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez supported Olivia Rodrigo?

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News