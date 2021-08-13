Kittyko performance set at Camp Hancock State Historic Site

Camp Hancock State Historic Site in Bismarck is hosting “Kittyko on the Lawn: Dance Party” from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

Participants can sing and dance with local musician Kittyko, who will sing and play a variety of percussion instruments from around the world.

The event is free and open to all ages. Participants are encouraged to bring percussion instruments including homemade percussion, such as buckets, boxes, pots and pans. Camp Hancock is at 101 E. Main Ave.

