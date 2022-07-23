Kid Rock concert canceled at State Fair due to weather

The concert by superstar entertainer Kid Rock that was to kick off the North Dakota State Fair in Minot was canceled Friday night due to severe weather in the area, leaving many angry fans.

It wasn't immediately clear who canceled the show. The fair posted on social media that "Due to the safety concerns of the high winds, lightning, and severe weather in the area, the Kid Rock concert had to be canceled. The North Dakota State Fair will be issuing refunds to all ticket purchasers."

Kid Rock posted, "So (angry) we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds). I know it sucks but none of us can control Mother Nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other."

Fair General Manager Renae Korslien and other fair officials did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment on who made the decision to cancel the show and on how many tickets were sold to see the artist who has sold more than 26 million albums. Tickets were $65 apiece.

Many fans posted angry comments on social media, noting that carnival rides were not shut down by the weather and that opening band Night Ranger performed. Some fans posted that they understood the decision.

Video footage posted on social media shows fans hurling cups or bottles at the stage, and one person jumping on stage and being tackled, apparently by security, and taken off by law enforcement officers.

The Ward County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook: "The Sheriff's Department would like to clarify to tonight's concert fans that the decision to cancel the Kid Rock concert was not made by the Sheriff's Department. The Sheriff simply announced the cancellation. We did not cancel the show."

National Weather Service reports show wind damage north of Minot around the time of the planned concert, including tree and roof damage at Minot Air Force Base and a damaged farm building near Lansford. There were reports of a funnel cloud near Glenburn and wind in excess of 60 mph. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect.

The nine-day fair got underway Friday at the State Fairgrounds on the east edge of Minot. The fair is the largest annual event in the state, attracting about 300,000 people each year and pumping tens of millions of dollars into the economy of the state's fourth-largest city. It began in 1922. A new grandstand was built in 2010.