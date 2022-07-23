Kid Rock concert canceled at State Fair due to weather; many fans angry

The concert by superstar entertainer Kid Rock that was to kick off the North Dakota State Fair in Minot was canceled Friday night due to severe weather in the area, leaving many angry fans, some of whom became unruly at the scene and some of whom showed their frustration through social media posts.

It wasn't immediately clear who canceled the show as thousands of fans packed in front of the grandstand at the State Fairgrounds. The fair posted on social media late Friday that "Due to the safety concerns of the high winds, lightning, and severe weather in the area, the Kid Rock concert had to be canceled. The North Dakota State Fair will be issuing refunds to all ticket purchasers."

Kid Rock posted, "So (angry) we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds). I know it sucks but none of us can control Mother Nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other."

The fair on Saturday issued a statement saying, "The cancellation of the North Dakota State Fair Kid Rock concert was a decision made by Ward County sheriff, state fair management, Kid Rock’s management, the show’s producer, and the stage production manager. Due to the safety concerns of the high winds, lightning, and severe weather in the area, the Kid Rock concert was canceled as it posed a serious threat to the safety of those individuals attending or setting up the event."

The Ward County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook late Friday that "The Sheriff's Department would like to clarify to tonight's concert fans that the decision to cancel the Kid Rock concert was not made by the Sheriff's Department. The Sheriff simply announced the cancellation. We did not cancel the show."

Fair General Manager Renae Korslien and other fair officials did not comment to the Tribune. The fair supplied its statement to the Tribune in response to several questions, including how many tickets were sold to see the artist who has sold more than 26 million albums. Tickets were $65 apiece.

Many fans posted angry comments on social media, noting that fair carnival rides were not shut down by the weather and that opening band Night Ranger performed. Some fans posted that they understood the decision.

Video footage posted on social media showed fans hurling cups or bottles at the stage, and one person jumping on stage and being tackled, apparently by security, and taken off by law enforcement officers.

National Weather Service reports show wind damage north of Minot around the time of the planned concert, including tree and roof damage at Minot Air Force Base and a damaged farm building near Lansford. There were reports of a funnel cloud near Glenburn and wind in excess of 60 mph. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect.

The fair's statement said that it had issued refunds to all concertgoers who bought their tickets off the fair website.

"If you purchased with a card, the money will be refunded to that card within the standard 5-7 business days. If you purchased with cash, please do not discard your ticket or receipts as we will need a way to show that specific ticket was purchased by the ticket purchaser," the statement said. "A photo ID will be required for cash refunds and the ticket must match the name on the ID. If the ticket was not purchased directly from the ND State Fair, you will need to contact the entity or person you purchased the ticket from for refund information."

The nine-day fair got underway Friday. The fair is the largest annual event in the state, attracting about 300,000 people each year and pumping tens of millions of dollars into the economy of the state's fourth-largest city. It began in 1922. A new grandstand was built in 2010.