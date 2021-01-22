International Music Camp plans online programs

The International Music Camp at the International Peace Garden on the U.S.-Canada border north of Dunseith will host full-week programs, master classes and lessons online in June and July, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that summer camp is an important and crucial part of the lives of our campers, and we want to return to in-person camping as soon as we are safely able to,” Camp Director Christine Baumann said. “These virtual programs mean that regardless of international borders, public health guidelines and where vaccination programs are at, our campers will be able to continue to grow as artists this summer.”