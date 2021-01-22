 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
International Music Camp plans online programs

International Music Camp plans online programs

{{featured_button_text}}

The International Music Camp at the International Peace Garden on the U.S.-Canada border north of Dunseith will host full-week programs, master classes and lessons online in June and July, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization hopes to be able to announce additional programming in the spring. 

“We know that summer camp is an important and crucial part of the lives of our campers, and we want to return to in-person camping as soon as we are safely able to,” Camp Director Christine Baumann said. “These virtual programs mean that regardless of international borders, public health guidelines and where vaccination programs are at, our campers will be able to continue to grow as artists this summer.”

Online registration and program information can be found at www.internationalmusiccamp.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hundreds in publishing sign letter objecting to book deals for the Trump administration
Entertainment

Hundreds in publishing sign letter objecting to book deals for the Trump administration

  • Updated

More than 250 authors, editors, agents, professors and others in the American literary community signed an open letter last week opposing any publisher that signs book deals with President Donald Trump or members of his administration. Former DC Comics president Paul Levitz, journalist Sarah Weinman and "Little Fires Everywhere" author Celeste Ng are among signatories to the letter, written by ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Promising Young Woman'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News