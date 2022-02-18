 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Human Rights Arts Festival opens in Grand Forks

The Fifth Annual North Dakota Human Rights Arts Festival has opened in Grand Forks.

The exhibition at the University of North Dakota Art Collection’s Gallery at the Empire Arts Center will be on display through March 3. Hours are 2-7 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, or by appointment.

The exhibition is free and open to the public; masks are required. It features the work of more than 50 artists, animators and filmmakers from around the world. Each artist explores human rights, civil rights or social justice issues. The show’s themes include the environment, gun violence, domestic violence, racism and immigration.

