Human Rights Arts Festival on display in Jamestown
Human Rights Arts Festival on display in Jamestown

The Fourth Annual North Dakota Human Rights Arts Festival is on display at The Arts Center in Jamestown through June 5.

It features the work of 50 artists, and is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 9-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, or by appointment. For more information, go to www.ndhraf.org.

A community conversation about human rights will take place at the center on Tuesday, May 11, at 5:15 p.m. Artists will be on hand.

The festival is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

