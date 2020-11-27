 Skip to main content
Holiday Open House at Former Governors’ Mansion

The Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site in Bismarck will host its free annual Holiday Open House on Sunday and on Dec. 6, 11 and 12, from 1-5 p.m. each day.

Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the mansion, which will be decorated for the holiday season. Masks are required, and visitors are asked to follow federal recommendations on social distancing and personal hygiene.

The Former Governors’ Mansion is at the corner of Fourth Street and Avenue B in Bismarck. It's managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Admission is free.

