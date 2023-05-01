North Dakota's first state paleontologist has been named grand marshal of the 2023 North Dakota State Fair Parade.

John Hoganson retired from the North Dakota Geological Survey in 2014 but maintains emeritus status. He's spent decades unearthing fossils including dinosaurs. He started the Geological Survey's public fossil dig program, created the North Dakota State Fossil Collection, published many articles and books, and received many awards.

The 41st annual parade starts at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, helping kick off the nine-day fair in Minot. This year’s parade theme is “Diggin’ ND History!” For more information go to www.ndsparade.com.