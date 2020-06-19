History Alive set at Chateau de Morès State Historic Site

Chateau de Morès State Historic Site near Medora will present its free History Alive programs again this summer.

The programs explore lives and times of decades gone by, combining theater arts with history. The 30-minute monologues are based on original letters, diaries and other documents, many from the State Archives. Presentations are held on the Chateau veranda Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. MDT.

Visitors are asked to follow federal coronavirus-related recommendations on physical distancing and personal hygiene.

For more information, go to history.nd.gov/events or call 701-328-2666.

