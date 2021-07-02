Historic sites host July 4 events

Visitors can enjoy free slices of watermelon and lemonade, tour the 1884 Victorian home, view the exhibit "From Bucket of Oats to Quarts of Oil" in the 1903 Carriage House, and enjoy the flower gardens from 12-4 p.m. The site is on the corner of Fourth Street and East Avenue B.

Visitors to Camp Hancock State Historic Site from 1-4 p.m. on July 4 can view the 1909 locomotive, step inside the 1881 Bread of Life Church and visit the museum. New this summer is a hands-on area on the second floor of the museum where visitors can learn about the U.S. Weather Bureau in the 1930s. The site is on Main Avenue.