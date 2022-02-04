High schools schedule plays

The Century and Legacy high school theater departments are performing plays next week.

The CHS Theatre Department will present two one-act comedies, “Seven Reversals” by Alan Haehnel and “The Hallmarks of Horror” by Peter Bloedel.

The play will run Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 10-12, with 7 p.m. nightly performances in the Century High School Auditorium, 1000 E. Century Ave. in Bismarck. Tickets are $5 at the door.

The Legacy Theatre Department is presenting “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare, in the high school auditorium at 3400 E. Calgary Ave.

The play will run Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 10-12, with 7 p.m. nightly performances, and also Saturday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. Tickets at the door are $8 for adults; $5 for students and seniors; free with ID for Bismarck Public Schools employees and family.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0