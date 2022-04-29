Heritage Center to host program on fashion

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck will host "Where Do Our Garments Come From … and Often End Up?”
Presenter Rebecca Silbernagel will cover topics including manufacturing and dyeing facilities, logistics of getting garments from factories to consumers, the typical life cycle of a fashion garment, “fast fashion” vs. “slow fashion,” and what consumers can do to prolong the usable life of their garments.
The program at 2 p.m. Sunday is free and open to the public. It's part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series.