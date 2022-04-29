 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heritage Center to host program on fashion

  • 0

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck will host "Where Do Our Garments Come From … and Often End Up?”

Presenter Rebecca Silbernagel will cover topics including manufacturing and dyeing facilities, logistics of getting garments from factories to consumers, the typical life cycle of a fashion garment, “fast fashion” vs. “slow fashion,” and what consumers can do to prolong the usable life of their garments. 

The program at 2 p.m. Sunday is free and open to the public. It's part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Gaslit' looks at the drama behind Watergate

'Gaslit' looks at the drama behind Watergate

Martha Mitchell spoke out against Richard Nixon – and his involvement in the Watergate scandal – at a time when it wasn’t considered appropriate. As a result, political insiders tried to undercut her credibility any way they could.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ellen DeGeneres was told that coming out would 'ruin her career'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News