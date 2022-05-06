Heritage Center to host hands-on garment workshop

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck will host a “Where Can Our Garments Go?” hands-on workshop.
Participants should bring up to three clothing items. Facilitator Rebecca Silbernagel will guide the group in brainstorming how the clothing items could be updated, altered, adapted, redesigned, repurposed, or reused. Participants will then begin the creative process on their clothing items.
The workshop from 1:30-4:30 p.m. May 21 is free and open to the public. Registration is required at shsnd.eventbrite.com. It's part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Super Saturdays series.