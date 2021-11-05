Heritage Center to host Fargo ceramic artist

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck will host a presentation and conversation with Fargo ceramic artist Brad Bachmeier on Sunday.
“Ancient Earth: Humans and Clay” at 2 p.m. is free and open to the public. Bachmeier will discuss the main themes of the State Museum exhibit “Ancient Earth: Ceramic Endeavors by Brad Bachmeier.”
Bachmeier is an award-winning professor of art education at Minnesota State University Moorhead. The program featuring him is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series. For more information, go to history.nd.gov/events.