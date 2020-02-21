Heritage Center lecture to detail rural post offices

A free lecture about rural post offices is scheduled Sunday at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

"The Prairie Post Office" at 2 p.m. features authors K. Amy Phillips and Steven R. Bolduc, who wrote the book "The Prairie Post Office: Enlarging the Common Life in Rural North Dakota." The book also inspired an exhibit at the Heritage Center featuring contemporary photography by Wayne Gudmundson. The exhibit is in the James E. Sperry Gallery through 2021.

Sunday's presentation will include a brief history of mail delivery in Dakota Territory and highlight the critical roles of post offices in contemporary rural North Dakota communities.

The program is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series. For more information, contact Curator of Education Erik Holland at -701-328-2792.

