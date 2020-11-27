Heritage Center hosts children's learning series

“Little Kids, Big World” includes 30-minute programs to introduce children to North Dakota history. It's led by Sarah Fox, who has teaching endorsements in STEM 1-8, middle school 5-8 and kindergarten, and has taught for more than 10 years.

The programs are mostly Saturdays and Sundays during December. A full list is available at history.nd.gov/events. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Each child is provided with supplies. Social distancing is followed, and participants are asked to follow other state and federal guidelines. Masks are required in the Heritage Center for all adults and children age 5 and up.